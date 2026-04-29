Norfolk City Council allocates $600,000 for Military Circle project as east side residents demand action

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk City Council unanimously voted to amend the FY2026 budget, allocating $600,000 toward the Military Circle project as the city prepares for the site's redevelopment and possible demolition.

City leaders said demolition of much of the long-vacant Military Circle Mall could begin as early as this fall.

Despite the progress, residents filled council chambers to express frustration, saying their community on the city's east side has been overlooked compared to other parts of Norfolk. Neighbors continue to push for more investment, saying it is long overdue.

"It is unacceptable that the proposed capital improvement plan includes $72 million for MacArthur center redevelopment and not one dollar for military circle or the promised east side recreation center," an unidentified resident said.

"We have kind of been forgotten about and how we desire sort of an equitable solution to kind of what’s happening in the downtown area for that to be seen on the east side," Nick Masella said.

While the newly approved funding is seen as progress, some residents said it is only the beginning and they want to see results as demolition and redevelopment plans move forward.

"It’s a step right? Like with everything words are words. We need to see action before we kind of realize there are a couple of steps in the right direction," Masella said.

City leaders acknowledged the concerns and pointed to continued conversations with the community as plans develop.

"I am with you I appreciate the knowledge and information that you have brought forward not just for the east side of ward four but for the entire east side of our city," Councilman JP Paige said.

Neighbors said they want to make sure the project and the investment behind it remain a priority.

"This should be at the front of the mind of every council member," Masella sai

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