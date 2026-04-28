20-year-old man dies in car crash off of Center Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A 20-year-old man died, and a 20-year-old woman was seriously hurt in a car crash late Monday night, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police responded to the 6300 block of Center Drive after receiving a call at 12:39 p.m. NPD says the driver lost control of the SUV when it ran off the road, hitting a tree and overturning. The passenger, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Hampton, died at the scene. The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Norfolk police say.