ODU Earth Day Celebration: How mealworms can combat plastic pollution!!

Norfolk, VA — The Old Dominion University Department of Ocean and Earth Sciences hosted dozens of research groups this year for Earth Day, centering on the theme Planet vs Plastics and exploring ways to cut plastic waste through recycling and innovative solutions.

One notable investigation looked at whether insects could play a role in breaking down plastics. Research specialist Lily Sisk and her team are testing mealworms as a potential ally in the fight against plastic waste. They’ve been feeding the worms biosolid, a waste product from wastewater treatment plants that contains microplastics, to see how the worms cope with and process the material.

“It’s obviously a huge problem on Earth; we have a lot of plastic pollution. So, if we had some that could kind of break that plastic down, instead of just making it smaller but actually eating it digesting it until it’s no longer plastic anymore,” Sisk explained.

The project isn’t about the worms simply surviving on biosolids. The next step is to analyze the mealworms’ waste to determine whether the plastic in the biosolid is being degraded. If the research progresses, it could point toward new methods for reducing plastic waste down the line.

The Earth Day event emphasized not only recycling but also creative, science-driven approaches to a pressing environmental issue. As researchers share findings and test ideas, the goal remains clear: connect people with innovative solutions that reduce pollution and protect ecosystems.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.