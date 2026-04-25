‘I was terrified’: Local mom warns parents after bathroom incident at Norfolk store

NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth mother is sharing a warning for other parents after what she says happened to her young daughter during a trip to a Norfolk grocery store.

It happened Wednesday night at the Aldi in the Janaf Shopping Center off North Military Highway.

Morgan Shore says she and her family stopped at the store just after 7 p.m. when her daughter needed to use the bathroom. Shore says her daughter went with her stepfather to the front of the store, where the single-stall restrooms are located.

Moments later, Shore says her daughter came running back.

“There was a guy standing behind the door… all she heard was, ‘it’s okay, you can still come in, I won’t watch you,’ and proceeded to grab her hand,” Shore said.

According to Shore, her daughter froze before managing to get away and alert her stepfather, who then confronted the man.

Shore says the situation escalated briefly before the man left the store.

Norfolk Police confirmed officers were called to a business in the 1000 block of North Military Highway around 7:15 p.m. for a reported sexual assault involving a minor. Police say the suspect fled when approached by another adult. No injuries were reported, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Shore says what followed was a long and emotional night.

She says the family waited in the parking lot for hours while officers gathered information, reviewed surveillance footage and spoke with both her daughter and stepfather.

“I was just really in fight or flight… I didn’t know what was going to happen… the next step was going to be,” Shore said.

Despite the situation, Shore says her daughter did exactly what she had been taught to do — get out and find help.

“Thankfully I have trained my girls… you scream no matter what… and you’re gonna stick up for yourself,” she said.

Still, Shore says the emotional impact is already setting in.

“My daughter actually told me she doesn’t want to use the bathroom in public places anymore,” she said.

Now, she says she’s rethinking how she handles even routine outings.

Shore says she plans to stay closer to her children at all times — especially in public spaces like restrooms — and hopes other parents will consider doing the same.

“If you are a mom and you have a daughter… you should be the one walking up to that bathroom… standing there with her at all times,” she said.

As police continue their investigation, Shore says her goal in speaking out is simple — to make sure other families are aware and prepared.

“I never truly thought anything like this would happen to me or my family,” she said. “It breaks my heart.”

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