Sailor accused in Angelina Resendiz’s murder appears in court for plea hearing

NORFOLK, Va. — The sailor accused of killing Petty Officer Angelina Resendiz is expected to plead guilty to some charges during a hearing Monday morning at Naval Station Norfolk.

A two-day plea hearing is set to begin Monday for Jermiah Copeland, the sailor charged with murder, sexual assault, aggravated assault, sexual misconduct and obstruction of justice in connection with Resendiz’s death.

Resendiz was reported missing on May 29, 2025. Her body was later discovered in a wooded area of Norfolk’s Broad Creek neighborhood nearly two weeks later in June. She was promoted posthumously by the Navy.

During a motions hearing on Friday, Copeland’s attorneys argued the conditions of his yearlong pretrial confinement have amounted to punishment. They are asking a military judge to apply a three-for-one credit toward any future sentence, arguing his time in the brig has contributed to mental health issues and limited access to his legal team.

Prosecutors pushed back, saying the confinement has been justified and that Copeland should remain in the brig.

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Attorneys say the hearing on Monday will likely include a providency inquiry if the judge accepts the plea agreement. During this process that is unique to military courts, a judge determines whether a defendant is voluntarily pleading guilty.

The hearing is expected to last two days. If the judge accepts the plea, it will bring the criminal case a major step closer to its conclusion. If the judge does not accept a plea—then the case would go back to a trial.

Watch previous coverage: Sailor accused in Seaman Angelina Resendiz death appears in Norfolk court

Sailor accused in Seaman Angelina Resendiz death appears in Norfolk court

Resendiz's mother in May said she was told a proposed plea agreement would include 40 years in prison for Copeland to plead guilty to murder, with the possibility of additional time related to other cases.

In an interview with News 3 in May, Attorney Marshall Griffin said Resendiz’s family was asked to provide input on proposed plea terms and possible sentencing outcomes, but stressed nothing had been finalized at the time.

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Resendiz’s family has been outspoken over the past year, calling for reforms within the military and greater protections for women in the armed forces. Castle has worked alongside the League of United Latin American Citizens to push Congress for accountability and change.

Griffin said he believes justice will ultimately be served in the case, whether it ends in a plea agreement or proceeds to trial.

“I’m very optimistic that it will be,” Griffin said.

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