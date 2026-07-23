Norfolk community gathers to remember City Councilman Paul Riddick's decades of service

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's Berkeley community came together to remember former Norfolk City Councilman Paul Riddick, who represented and served the neighborhood for nearly three decades. Family, friends, city leaders and neighbors gathered to honor the lasting impact he had on the people there.

The tribute was held inside E. Palmer Supermarket, which sits in the Berkeley community Riddick proudly called home. Those who spoke remembered him as a tireless advocate who fought for the neighborhood and never lost sight of the people he represented.

Among those sharing memories was legendary Negro League baseball player and lifelong friend Sam Allen, who said Riddick's word was as good as gold.

"One thing about Paul, if Paul said something you could carry it to the bank," Allen said.

Allen said that honesty and consistency defined Riddick's leadership throughout his years on City Council. Others echoed that sentiment, saying he was never afraid to stand up for what he believed was right, even when it wasn't the popular position.

"He meant a whole lot to the city. He was a fighter. He got a lot done and he stood up for what he thought was right and he didn't do no compromise. That was one thing… compromise," Allen said.

A viewing will be held Thursday, July 31 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Calvary Revival Church in Norfolk. A visitation with family will follow from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the same location. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Revival Church. Riddick will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

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