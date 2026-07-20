Multiple injured, one seriously hurt after crash on E Virginia Beach Blvd: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — Multiple people were injured after a three-vehicle crash on E Virginia Beach Boulevard on Monday, according to Norfolk police.

Watch: Multi-vehicle crash on E Virginia Beach Boulevard captured in video taken by PoohBearTheMastiff via Instagram

Multi-vehicle crash on E Virginia Beach Boulevard captured in video taken by PoohBearTheMastiff via Instagram

Around 9:15 a.m., police responded to the crash in the 6400 Block of E Virginia Beach Boulevard. In total, three people were hurt. One person suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash, according to Norfolk police.

The investigation into this crash remains ongoing, according to Norfolk police.

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