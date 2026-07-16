New voting precinct at Norfolk State University approved by city leaders

NORFOLK, Va. — In an effort to boost voter participation in the Mermaid City, city leaders approved a new voting precinct at Norfolk State University on Tuesday.

The measure to establish this new on-campus polling place passed unanimously. The Norfolk State University voting precinct will alter the boundaries of the existing Chesterfield Precinct, which currently serves over 3,000 voters, according to a previous presentation on the topic made back in April..

"To be able to place a precinct and make it easy and accessible, especially in a world right now where voting is under attack, Norfolk can be a city that continues to move forward," said Norfolk City Councilman Carlos Clanton.

The new voting precinct at Norfolk State University could encompass 3,000 potential voters, according to a presentation given on the topic back in April. Voting would be available on campus for students who are registered voters.

Notices will be sent out to registered voters who are impacted by the polling place change. This additional voting precinct will be employed for elections beginning on Nov. 3, 2026.

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