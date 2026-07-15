Fleurent signs with Adirondack, ending tenure with Admirals

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the last three seasons, Brady Fleurent has become a staple for the Admirals and a key in the team's success.

Tuesday saw his run in Norfolk officially come to an end.

Fleurent signed a contract to play for the Adirondack Thunder during the 2026-2027 campaign, where he called home in 2022-2023. He rejoins the Admirals' ECHL North Division rivals and will look to build on his strong years in Norfolk.

The forward led the Admirals in goals and assists in each of the last two seasons. He tallied 31 goals and 32 assists this past campaign after ranking fifth in the ECHL with 77 points (30 scores and 47 helpers) during the 2024-2025 slate. He eclipsed the 100 career assist mark during 2025-2026.

Fleurent was also key in Norfolk's back-to-back postseason appearances in 2024 and 2025. The Maine native scored a combined six goals and 11 assists during the course of the two playoff runs.

The star forward's departure comes less than a week after the Admirals announced they were no longer affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose. Since July 2, Norfolk has announced the signing of five players for the 2026-2027 campaign.