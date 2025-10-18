Admirals open season with overtime road victory

Savannah, GA - In their first game in 157 days, the Norfolk Admirals took the ice for their season opener on the road in Savannah, Georgia, facing off against the Ghost Pirates. It was a spirited start to the new season, as the Admirals battled through momentum swings and found a way to come out on top in overtime.

Goaltender Isaac Poulter made his Admirals debut between the pipes, finishing the night with 40 saves on 43 shots faced in the victory.

The Ghost Pirates came out firing in the opening frame, generating several high-quality chances early. But Poulter stood tall, turning aside three breakaway opportunities to keep the game scoreless. Past the halfway mark in the period, Jaydon Dureau capitalized on Norfolk’s second shot of the night, beating Savannah goaltender Evan Cormier over the shoulder off a feed from Brady Fleurent. That tally proved to be the lone goal of the first period as the Admirals took a 1–0 lead into the intermission.

Seven minutes into the second, Ben Zloty extended Norfolk’s lead to two with a strong drive to the net and a smooth backhand finish for his first of the season. Savannah responded quickly, as former Admiral Bryce Brodzinsky buried a rebound in front to make it 2–1. Despite the push from the home side, Norfolk held its one-goal advantage through 40 minutes.

Early in the third, Brodzinsky struck again, this time from the right-wing circle, to even the score at 2–2. Just three minutes later, Brady Fleurent reclaimed the lead for the Admirals, converting a setup from Dureau for his first goal of the season. Midway through the frame, Chris Lipe tied the contest once again for Savannah after a deflection off a shot from Justin Young, sending the game to overtime tied at 3–3.

In the extra frame, both teams traded chances before Fleurent sealed the win for Norfolk, burying a rebound out front for his second of the night and the overtime game-winner.

The Admirals opened the 2025–26 season on a high note, earning a hard-fought win and setting the tone for what’s ahead.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - B. Fleurent (2 goals, 1 assist, +2)

2. SAV - B. Brodzinski (2 goals, +2)

3. NOR - J. Dureau (1 goal, 1 assist, +2)

Next Up

The Admirals will bus up to Charleston, South Carolina for the second game of their weekend road trip, where they’ll face the South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.