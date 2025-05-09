Trois-Rivieres hands Admirals 4-1 loss to take series advantage

NORFOLK, VA- With the series tied after two games in Quebec, the Norfolk Admirals returned to Scope Arena to open a pivotal three-game homestand against the Trois-Rivières Lions in Game 3 of the North Division Finals. Despite the energy of the home crowd, the Admirals surrendered four goals and fell 4-1, dropping to a 2-1 deficit in the best-of-seven series.

Domenic DiVincentiis made his second playoff start, stopping 17 of the 21 shots he faced.

The Lions struck early, capitalizing on a power play just two minutes into the game as Alex Beaucage fired home the opener. He added his second of the night five minutes later — a shot from the point that took an unfortunate bounce over the glove of Joe Vrbetic, giving the Lions a 2-0 lead.

Norfolk responded with several strong scoring chances, but Lions netminder Luke Cavallin stood tall, turning away everything the Admirals threw his way. With tempers flaring and physical play ramping up, the opening period ended with the Lions carrying both momentum and a 2-0 advantage.

Trois-Rivières maintained control in the second, stifling Norfolk’s attack with a tight forecheck and strong neutral zone presence. The Admirals couldn’t find their rhythm, even with a few looks on the power play, and the score remained unchanged after 40 minutes of play.

Midway through the third, the Lions extended their lead during a 4-on-4 sequence—Tyler Hylland burying a rebound to make it 3-0 and silence the crowd. Norfolk showed a late push, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback. A fourth and final goal by the Lions in the closing minutes sealed a 4-0 win and a 2-1 series lead.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. TR - A. Beaucage (2 goals, +1)

2. TR - L. Cavallin (25 saves off 26 shots faced)

3. TR - C. Jandric (2 assists, +1)

What’s Next

Game four between the Admirals and Lions is Friday night inside Norfolk Scope. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m.