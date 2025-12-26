Norfolk Admirals games postponed as ECHL players go on strike

Professional hockey came to a halt in Norfolk and across the ECHL on Friday as players officially went on strike, leaving the Norfolk Admirals' season in limbo with no timeline for resolution.

The work stoppage follows nearly a year of failed contract negotiations between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association after the sides were unable to reach a new collective bargaining agreement. Union leaders say players walked off the job when talks broke down.

"We've informed the ECHL that we are willing to continue discussions to resolve all outstanding matters for several months," the PHPA said in a statement. "We have been engaged in bargaining with the league, and their unlawful and coercive of throughout this process has been incredibly disappointing."

At the center of negotiations are player safety, travel conditions, scheduling and pay. Players have been pushing for limits on long-distance bus travel between back-to-back games, guaranteed days off, safer and properly fitted equipment, and scheduling changes they say would reduce fatigue and injury risk along with salary increases that keep pace with inflation.

The strike immediately cancels all ECHL games for the foreseeable future, including the Norfolk Admirals' upcoming road trip. Norfolk was scheduled to play on the road Friday night and Saturday before returning to Norfolk Scope next week games that are now postponed.

The league says it made a final attempt to avoid a work stoppage.

"Unfortunately, union leaders deprived players of the opportunity to vote on our last, best, and final offer an offer that would dramatically raise player salaries by 20 percent in the first year, boost the per-diem rate, guarantee more off days, and expand the top-of-the-line equipment available to players," the ECHL said in a statement.

The league says it hopes union leadership will drop what it calls unworkable scheduling demands and allow players to return to work.

The Norfolk Admirals also issued a statement to fans.

"Dear fans… this is likely going to lead to the postponement of some games, including our game tonight at Greensboro, and we will be in direct communication with our fans about any future home games that will be postponed or rescheduled," the team said.

The ECHL is a developmental league two levels below the NHL, with 30 teams across the U.S. and Canada. For now, the ice stays empty in Norfolk as both sides remain at the negotiating table.