Live broadcasts of Admirals hockey returns to The Spot Norfolk for second season

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the second straight season, WTKR and The Spot Norfolk are proud to be your Hampton Roads home for Norfolk Admirals hockey!

14 games will be broadcast live on The Spot Norfolk (formerly WGNT) during the 2025-2026 campaign. The Admirals are coming off their second straight playoff appearance, advancing to the second round of the postseason for the second consecutive year. Will this be the campaign they can bring the Kelly Cup to the Scope?

Plenty of familiar faces grace the Norfolk roster this season, including Chesapeake native Brandon Osmundson, returning leading scorer Brady Fleurent and Carson Musser, the longest-tenured Admiral. 14 players return from last season's roster.

For a schedule of the games airing on The Spot Norfolk, see below:

October 25- vs. Worcester, 7:05

November 9- vs. Adirondack, 3:05

November 28- vs. Maine, 7:05

November 29- vs. Maine, 7:05

December 7- vs. Florida, 3:05

December 12- vs. Reading, 7:05

January 17- vs. Wheeling, 7:05

January 25- vs. Worcester, 3:05

February 15- vs. Greensboro, 3:05

February 18- vs. Fort Wayne, 7:05

February 25- vs. Greensboro, 7:05

March 4- vs. Idaho, 7:05

March 22- vs. Greensboro, 3:05

April 4- vs. Adirondack, 7:05