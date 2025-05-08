Admirals' Musser leads Norfolk three-year turnaround

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Admirals are making their second consecutive ECHL playoff appearance, but things haven't always been smooth sailing for the franchise.

Just three years ago, Norfolk stumbled to the worst record in the league and one Admirals' player has been with the team through both the ups and downs of recent years.

Defenseman Carson Musser was signed out of the University of Long Island in March of 2022. His first full season saw the team struggle, but his dedication, attitude and approach made an immediate impression with head coach Jeff Carr, his staff and the team's front office.

Now Musser is the team's captain and has helped the squad to back-to-back second round appearances in the ECHL playoffs, with eyes on soaring even higher in 2025.

