Admirals take commanding 3-0 series lead with win over Wheeling

WHEELING, WV- With a 2-0 series lead, the Norfolk Admirals packed their gear and traveled to West Virginia to take on the Wheeling Nailers in game three of the seven-game series at WesBanco Arena. A strong second period, during which they scored three goals, propelled the Admirals to a crucial 5-1 victory over the Nailers.

Thomas Milic made his third consecutive playoff start and continued to perform at a high level, recording 36 saves on 37 shots faced.

In a closely contested period, both teams played competitively on both ends of the ice. Each team had one power-play opportunity and key chances to take the lead, but the first twenty minutes ended scoreless, with Wheeling outshooting the Admirals 8-6.

The Admirals demonstrated a formidable and skillful forecheck during the initial minutes of the second period; however, they were unable to find the back of the net. It was not until Norfolk broke through, scoring two consecutive goals within less than three minutes to take a 2-0 lead.

The sequence commenced with a goal from Denis Smirnov, who completed a one-timer play set up by Hank Crone, marking his second goal of the postseason. Shortly thereafter, Sean Montgomery extended the lead to 2-0 with a powerful one-timer, assisted by Ryan Chyzowski, enhancing the team's confidence. This goal marked Montgomery's second of the postseason.

Wheeling secured its first goal of the series through a short-handed breakaway executed by Matt Koopman, taking advantage of Crone's inability to gain control of a loose puck in the neutral zone. With two minutes remaining in the period, Chyzowski registered his inaugural postseason goal, converting a precise pass from Crone and restoring the lead to two goals. Notably, this contributed to Chyzowski's tally of three points for the evening, while Crone earned his second assist.

Following the second period, the score stood at 3-1 in favor of the Admirals.

The third period maintained a swift pace, with both teams generating opportunities to add to their respective goal totals. The two-goal margin remained intact for Norfolk until seven minutes elapsed in the period when Colton Young capitalized on a one-timer from a pass delivered by Grant Hebert to extend the score to 4-1. This goal marked Young's first of the postseason, having previously contributed with a block that facilitated the scoring chance.

As frustrations mounted for the Nailers, the Admirals extended their lead with an empty-net goal from Bryce Brodzinski, who scored his first professional playoff goal, making the score 5-1. Demonstrating composure, the Admirals secured a crucial victory in game three.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

1. NOR - R. Chyzowski (1 goal, 2 assists, +2)

2. NOR - T. Milic (36 saves off 37 shots faced)

3. WHL - M. Koopman (1 goal, +1)

What’s Next

Game four will take place on Friday evening as Norfolk looks to put a cap on this series. The puck drop is slated for 7:10 p.m. inside WesBanco Arena.