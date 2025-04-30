Once cut from team, Admirals' Yavash helps fuel playoff run

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Since he was four years old, German Yavash has found happiness on the ice. You might say hockey is his first love.

After climbing up the junior hockey ranks, the native of Belarus inked his first professional contract with the Admirals last summer.

"Great city on the ocean, super beautiful and stuff, nice weather," he said of Norfolk. "Sick rink, a lot of fans and best fans in the league probably."

Like most hockey careers, the ice hasn't always been smooth for Yavash. Back in November, Norfolk decided to release the rookie about a month into the season.

"It was tough mentally, but sometimes you have to go through some stuff," noted the forward. "Just became stronger and tried to get my spot here and stuff and it's worked out."

"Obviously on paper he got released, but he never got released because he couldn't play or he couldn't make it," head coach Jeff Carr added. "It was literally roster management at that time."

Yavash was certainly disappointed, but not nearly as much as he was motivated. The forward would not have to wait long to rejoin the team, as the Admirals re-signed him shortly after his release.

"Sometimes in your career, you have ups and downs," the rookie pointed out. "It's 100 percent making me stronger. I've become, I think, a better player."

Fast forward and the 21-year old is a key piece in the Admirals' postseason. He may not see as much playing time as others, but he's a factor both on and off the ice. Carr noted how the rookie set the tone in Game 5 of Norfolk's first round playoff series against Wheeling with an early fight. Needless to say, he's making a lasting impression with coaches and veterans.

"He has completely taken over the tough, the energy, the guy that can come in off the bench, whatever role you want to call that role," the head coach said.

"I enjoy every single day with my teammates, going to the locker room, going to the rink every day, see Coach and stuff," Yavash added. "I just enjoy every single day here and just want to keep going."

"That's one cool story I think a lot of people can learn from," noted forward Brandon Osmundson. "He got cut, he stayed with it and now he's one of the top guys on the team, the most loved guys on the team."

Yavash is a first year pro solidifying himself during a playoff run. He's leaving his mark on that run and it's one the Admirals hope will continue for a few more rounds.

"If we go all the way and you're sitting back thinking about the guys on the team, he's one of the ones that will stick out right away, just because of what he brings to the table on and off the ice," smiled Osmundson.

"I want to play hockey now," Yavash said of the playoffs. "I don't want to be on vacation. I love hockey and want to continue playing."

The Admirals open their second round series at Trois-Rivieres Friday at 7:00 PM.