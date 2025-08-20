Grafton product Gibson set for Tides' home debut

NORFOLK VA (WTKR)- Trey Gibson said he attended in the neighborhood of 15 Tides' games as a kid, be it with family or during school field trips.

"You fall asleep as a kid dreaming about baseball," Gibson remembered. "It was like 'hopefully I get to play here one day,' so it's sick."

Now the Grafton graduate is getting his chance. Gibson was the scheduled starting pitcher for the Tides Tuesday night against Charlotte before the game was rained out. He's now slated to pitch game two of Wednesday's double-header at Harbor Park.

"Its definitely exciting," he said. "I don't think it's hit me yet having not played a game on this field, but being back in Norfolk 45 minutes from where I grew up is a pretty cool feeling."

Gibson's 2025 season has been strong at every level. He's been promoted twice since the middle of June and made his Triple-A debut last week in Jacksonville. The righthander threw five shutout innings, giving up just one hit and striking out six. In 20 minor league games this season stretched across three levels, he's 5-4 with a 2.91 ERA. He's struck out 141 batters to just 32 walks and boasts a razor-thin .178 batting average against.

Being with the Orioles' organization allows the former Clipper to pitch in front of friends and family during his time in Norfolk. While his parents have traveled to watch him pitch before, he'll get the added boost of a consistent cheering section in his home ballpark.

"It was definitely a big goal," he said of pitching at Harbor Park. "I think it's special. You talk to my friends and family around here and it was like 'get up to Norfolk so we can come see you,' so it's exciting for this moment."

Gibson pulled in International League Pitcher of the Week honors for his outing last week against the Jumbo Shrimp.