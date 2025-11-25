Grassfield boys volleyball celebrates first state championship

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Grassfield fell to Cosby in Region 6A championship game, but it didn't take long for the Grizzlies to bounce back and get revenge on an even bigger stage.

Monday was a good day in the hallways of the high school, after Grassfield topped the Titans, 3-0, to claim the Class 6 state championship Saturday evening at Virginia State University. Head coach Chip Emler led his squad to the win in his fourth season leading the program with several seniors who were freshman during his first year at the school.

After falling to Cosby in the region title game, 3-1, the Grizzlies bounced back in the Class 6 state tournament, opening with a 3-2 win over Oakton in the quarterfinals. A 3-1 semifinal victory over Woodson set up the rematch with the Titans and Grassfield would put together one of its best efforts of the season en route to the state title triumph.

Grassfield finished its championship season with a 21-7 record and will graduate five seniors from the team.

Elsewhere, Class 5 saw the Granby boys and the Kellam girls finish as state runners-up.