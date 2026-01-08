A last-minute add for Norfolk State, Maury's Newton making most of opportunity

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Adrean Newton's dream has always been to play Division I college basketball. But there was a point during the recruiting process where he thought his journey to the bright lights might begin on some back roads.

Then Norfolk State called.

"I didn't have any schools looking at me," Newton recalled. "I was going to [junior college] and then Coach (Robert) Jones hit me up last minute and I just came to Norfolk State from there."

"He was probably one of the better players for a long time in his career in the area," Jones noted. "But, just the landscape, he just got overlooked."

In the age of the transfer portal, many programs utilize experienced college players, rather than high school recruits, but the green and gold made the Maury product's dream become a reality. Jones called him a late pick-up and Newton was not on the floor for the Spartans' summer workouts as he awaited clearance. He used that chance to get some Division I mental reps.

"I really wanted to be out there during the summer time, but me watching made me better," noted Newton. "When I came on the floor, I already knew what Coach expected out of the players and I just bring the energy."

That energy has catapulted him into the starting line-up. Newton, a walk-on, has been the starting point guard in 10 of the 13 games in which he's played and Jones called the former Commodore the best pure point guard on the roster. Jones also noted Newton will be on scholarship next year, growing into a floor general who has the trust of his coach.

"I haven't given the keys to a freshman I don't think ever in my career," noted the head coach. "We're trying to give the keys to the freshman, not for him to shoot every time, but for him to run the show on a team that's trying to go back-to-back [in the MEAC]. That's actually rare."

"With the responsibility of me taking the point guard role, you just have to be a leader," added Newton. "You just have to know how to run a team and I know how to run a team very well."

And he's running his first college team in his home town. Echols Hall is less than three miles from Maury High School, so Newton takes the court in front of plenty of familiar faces in the seats at his home arena.

"I always dreamed about coming to Norfolk State, but I never knew it was going to happen," he remarked. "When I got the opportunity, I was very happy that I'm just home, so I got all my family and friends participating at every game, so I'm just happy and I come out and try to perform."

"I think he definitely appreciates his opportunity, which is honestly rare in this day and age," Jones pointed out. "A lot of kids don't appreciate the opportunity and I think he's one of the few kids that really appreciates his opportunity."

An opportunity he's seizing with the best likely yet to come. His main focus right now, however, is helping his team raise another banner to the rafters.

"MEAC championship," he said. "I just want to win a MEAC championship. That's the only goal I have."

In 13 games this season, Newton is averaging five points and 1.6 rebounds per game. He is second on the Spartans with 30 assists and third on the team with 13 steals.

Norfolk State (6-11, 0-1) is back in action Saturday at Delaware State.