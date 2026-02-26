Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Season 2 Episode 8

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We've reached the end of Old Dominion's regular season as the Monarchs look to wrap things up on a high note.

This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, we're recapping Tuesday night's 97-88 loss at Marshall. KC Shaw and Jordan Battle combined for 50 points and Cal Swanton-Rodger added 17 points, but the Thundering Herd shot 60 percent from the floor to sink the silver and blue. Marshall completed the season sweep of ODU with the win.

Jones and company will end their regular season schedule at Georgia State. The Monarchs rolled past the Panthers back on Valentine's Day by a 78-55 count and are hoping to repeat that type of showing Friday night. A win, combined with a Louisiana loss, would propel Old Dominion out of the Sun Belt's bottom four and give them a first round bye in next week's conference tournament.

Meanwhile, the ODU women hit the road looking to snap a 13-game losing streak to James Madison, but the Dukes continued their domination in the Royal Rivalry with a 77-55 win over the Monarchs. Simaru Fields led the silver and blue with 14 points off the bench. Old Dominion fell to 8-9 in the Sun Belt and can secure the sixth seed with a win at App State Friday night.

