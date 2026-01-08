Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Season 2 Episode 1

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It hasn't been the start Old Dominion has hoped for, but the Monarchs still have 15 games to right the ship and accomplish their goals.

WTKR News 3 tipped off season two of Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs on Wednesday night. Coach Jones sat down with News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis to discuss the season so far, offer some evaluations and give his thoughts on how his team can get back on the right track. Jones pointed out that he's seen some encouraging signs and eliminating slow starts will go a long way for the squad.

Jones also noted that all of Old Dominion's goals are still in front of it. With 14 Sun Belt games remaining on the schedule, the conference is there for the taking.

ODU enters the week 4-12, 1-3 in the Sun Belt, and will open a stretch of four straight road games at Coastal Carolina on Thursday. The Chanticleers nipped the silver and blue, 76-74, in Norfolk back on December 20. Jordan Battle, who scored 23 points in the last match-up, will return to the gym he used to call home in hopes of leading the Monarchs to a victory.

Following Thursday's contest, Old Dominion will take on James Madison this Saturday, a Dukes team the Monarchs topped last month for its lone league win thus far.

Earlier this week, match-ups for the second round of the SBC/MAC Challenge were released. Old Dominion will welcome Ohio on February 7 for its second challenge contest of the season. Jones and company fell at Miami (OH), 87-82, to open the season in the first round of the event.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs each Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.