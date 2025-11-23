Monarchs cruise to fourth straight win in rout of Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, GA (WTKR)- All three phases of Old Dominion's football team seem to be coming together and playing their best football at just the right time and that trend continued in the Monarchs' final road game Saturday.

ODU racked up rushing yards and pitched a first half shutout for the third straight game as the silver and blue rolled past Georgia Southern, 45-10. The victory improved the Monarchs' record to 8-3, 5-2 in the Sun Belt.

Ke'Travion Hargrove and Devin Roche each found the endzone on the ground in the first quarter to help ODU out to a 14-0 advantage after the opening frame, with Colton Joseph throwing a touchdown pass to Jailen Butler before Hargrove's second TD of the afternoon. The Monarchs took a 31-0 lead into halftime.

Hargrove and Joseph each scored rushing touchdowns in the third quarter and the rout was on in a contest Old Dominion controlled from start to finish.

The Monarchs picked up 551 yards of total offense while limited the Eagles to 249, winning the rushing battle 376-49.

Joseph finished the day 12-18 for 140 yards a score through the air, while adding 189 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hargrove scored the three TD's on the ground and gained 40 yards on 10 carries. Ja'Cory Thomas pulled in two catches for 51 yards.

Ricky Rahne's squad now has won four straight games since falling in back-to-back contests in October. The Monarchs have outscored opponents, 109-16, in their last three outings.

Old Dominion caps off the regular season Saturday when the Monarchs host Georgia State. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.