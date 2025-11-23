Hampton fires Boykin after 2-10 season

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- After a football season many at Hampton would like to forget, the Pirates are making a change at the top of the program.

Hampton announced Sunday morning that it has relieved head coach Trent Boykin of duties. The university will launch a national search for the next head coach.

“It is always difficult to make changes, particularly when it involves dedicated professionals and student-athletes,” Pirates' Director of Athletics Anthony Henderson said in a university-issued release. “Our commitment remains unwavering to ensuring Hampton football achieves the highest standards of excellence on and off the field. We want to thank Coach Boykin for his dedication and leadership and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

After a 5-7 showing in 2024, Hampton completed this season with a 2-10 record, 0-8 in the CAA, and ended the campaign on a six game losing streak. The Pirates' season concluded Saturday with a 38-10 loss at Rhode Island.

Boykin took over as head coach on an interim basis after spring football in 2024 and had the interim tag lifted last October. He served as an HU assistant under Robert Prunty from 2020-2023, coaching special teams and running backs.

Hampton's lone win over a Division I foe came in the Battle of Bay on October 4, when the Pirates topped Norfolk State, 41-34. A 27-20 triumph over Elizabeth City State was the team's other triumph of 2025.