Virginia Duals return to Hampton Coliseum for year No. 45

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- One of the East Coast's premier wrestling meets return to the Hampton Coliseum this weekend, welcoming high school and college talent from all across the country.

The 45th edition of the Virginia Duals will hit the mats Friday and Saturday. Three high school brackets and one college tournament will be included in the event, adding up to 64 total teams battling for championships during the weekend.

"It's one of the few events in the country, certainly used to be the only, but now there are a handful, where high school kids and college kids are wrestling side-by-side," said meet co-director Mike McCormick. "It's a wonderful event for coaches to be able to recruit."

The brackets will feature nationally ranked squads at both the high school and college levels. Grassfield enters as the No. 39 team in the country, while Nazareth (PA) comes in at No. 38. Many of the high schools hail from Hampton Roads, but out-of-state competition from as far as Utah will also be in the mix.

Meet organizers and select coaches held the Virginia Duals preview press conference in the Hampton Coliseum's lobby Tuesday afternoon. Wrestling will begin at noon Friday. The duals will wrap up Sunday with a kids championship meet for the next generation of wrestlers.

For more information, including each bracket, click here.