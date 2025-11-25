Amid Hokie reports, Rahne declares he has 'every intention' of remaining at ODU

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After James Franklin was hired as Virginia Tech's new head football coach, speculation immediately began as to who might join him in Blacksburg as part of his coaching staff. Would former assistant Ricky Rahne reunite with his former boss to help lead the revival of the ACC program?

Though not from credible outlets, reports that surfaced online Thursday that Franklin and Rahne were "in talks" regarding the Hokies' offensive coordinator position only fueled the speculation among several fanbases.

So, naturally, the head coach was asked about the rumors during his weekly media availability Monday. And he was ready to answer.

"I'm saying that these rumors that Coach Franklin and I have talked about this job or whatever, that's not true," Rahne insisted. "Coach Franklin has a job to put together, I have a job to coach this team. I have every intention in the world of being the head coach of this team for as long as Dr. Selig and Dr. Hemphill will let me. Listen, I love this place. My family loves this place."

The link between Franklin and Rahne is certainly one that would spark the question of a potential reunion. The two worked together at Kansas State in 2007 and Rahne was on Franklin's coaching staff from 2011-2019 at Vanderbilt and Penn State, before taking the Old Dominion head coaching job in December of 2019. However, Rahne noted that he has made a home in Norfolk and made a connection with the university he now calls home.

"I have the utmost respect for Coach Franklin, I have the utmost respect for Virginia Tech, I have the utmost respect for the program he's going to build there," Rahne said. "But I also have a lot of respect for the program I'm building here, for Dr. Hemphill, for Dr. Selig, for all the players that believe in me, all the coaches that believe in me and all the fans that continue to show up and invest in our program, both emotionally and financially."

Rahne understands the reasons behind some of the rumors, which include Franklin attending the Monarchs' November 13 home game against Troy. The former Penn State head coach tailgated outside S.B. Ballard Stadium ahead of kickoff and spent the evening on the sideline watching his friend and former assistant lead ODU to a 33-0 win. While the football history between the two coaches dates back a couple of decades, Rahne points to the fact that their friendship may be even stronger. Franklin is the godfather to one of Rahne's sons and gifted the family one of its dogs.

"I owe most of my coaching career to Coach Franklin and that family," the head Monarch pointed out. "Of course, when he says 'hey, do you mind if I come to the game?'...I want him at the game! Of course I want him there."

For Rahne, the issue at hand isn't so much the rumor mill, but preparing to once again coach against a friend. He's said before how going up against those he cares about is not his favorite thing to do and taking on Franklin, which will happen next September, will be no different.

"That was the first thought," Rahne smiled when asked about Franklin's hiring. "It's like 'alright, now I've got to play him again. I've got to play somebody I know again up there. I can't get away from my friends. They keep taking jobs [where] I have to play them. My first thought is I need less friends."

Rahne's friends, family and fans, which probably includes James Franklin, will be rooting him and the Monarchs on Saturday in their regular season finale as ODU hosts Georgia State at 2 p.m. The silver and blue will go for their ninth win of the season before awaiting their bowl location and match-up.