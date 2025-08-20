Chesapeake Post 280 wins American Legion World Series

SHELBY, NC (WTKR)- Chespeake American Legion Post 280 capped off a summer to remember Tuesday night, claiming its first American Legion World Series title.

The team was solid in all facets, topping League City, Texas, Post 554, 5-0. The Chesapeake squad became just the second team from Virginia to win the event and the first since Midlothian Post 186 claimed the crown back in 1985.

Charlie Hogan led the charge on the mound, pitching 6.1 innings of shutout baseball and allowing just four hits. Ty Wood came on to secure the final two outs and lock up the championship-claiming victory.

Ryan Gocio started the scoring in the first with an RBI single. Gocio, a standout for Ocean Lakes, also drove in the state title-winning run back in June on a sacrifice fly, so he continued his clutch hitting on big stages. Reid Vandergrift doubled the lead with an RBI single of his own in the fifth, while Jack Bonney and Trey Campos connected on back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to round out the scoring. Bonney's round-tripper was a two-run shot, followed up by Campos' solo blast.

Chesapeake Post 280 wrapped up its season with a 27-4 record and topped League City, which was looking for its second title in the last three years and playing in its fourth consecutive championship game.