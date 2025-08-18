ESPN's 'First Take' coming to Norfolk State as Michael Vick makes coaching debut

NORFOLK, Va. — ESPN's popular "First Take" show is coming to Norfolk State next week, adding another layer of excitement ahead of the Spartans' highly-anticipated season opener.

Hosts Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim will film at NSU on Thursday, Aug. 28 for Norfolk State's season opener against Towson. The Spartans are one of four HBCU college football programs First Take is highlighting this fall, per an announcement on social media.

The First Take feature isn't the only national interest the Spartans have garnered ahead of their 2025 season, largely due to Michael Vick signing on as head coach back in December. The rookie coach is tasked with turning around a program that finished 4-8 in 2025 and has just nine wins since the start of the 2022 campaign.

While speaking to media members during practice earlier this month, Vick said while he's warming up to coaching with each passing day, he won't fully feel like he's shed his training wheels until he coaches in that season opener.

"I guess until I get to game day, get that first game under my belt, I'll feel like a rookie head coach, but every day I walk out here, I feel like I gain more experience, more confidence, more belief," he noted. "I think they gain more experience, more confidence, more belief in me."

Since taking the helm, he's brought on more local talent to help lead the program: Hampton native Elton Brown and Norfolk's LaRoy Reynolds joined Vick's staff as the Spartans' offensive line coach and linebackers coach/assistant special teams coach, respectively.

Norfolk State's season opener against Towson will be held at Dick Price Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 28. Kickoff is 7 pm.