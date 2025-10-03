Phoebus falls to Highland Springs for rare back-to-back defeats

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Phoebus has set the standard when it comes to winning in Virginia. The Phantoms are four-time reigning state champions and last Saturday's loss to Warwick snapped their 51-game winning streak.

It marked rare rough day at the field for Jeremy Blunt's team and Highland Springs kept that going Thursday night.

Springers' quarterback Antoine Richardson accounted for four touchdowns, three of them rushing scores, as Highland Springs shut out Phoebus, 28-0, at Darling Stadium. The loss marked the Phantoms' second consecutive defeat and drops their record to 2-2.

Phoebus's defense forced a fourth down stop to get the ball back in the first quarter, part of an opening frame that ended in a scoreless tie. The Phantoms had a chance to punch it in from the three yard line to open the second quarter, but Highland Springs came up with a big fourth down stop of its own to keep the home team off the board. The Springers responded with two touchdowns to head into the locker room with a 14-0 advantage and never looked back.

Phoebus starting quarterback Maurikus Banks was sidelined with an injury he suffered during Saturday's game with the Raiders. Junior Matteo Radcliff got the start in place of Banks.

The defeat marked the Phantoms' first back-to-back losses since the 2018 season finale and 2019 season opener and the first consecutive defeats in the same season since October of 2016. It also marked the program's first shutout loss since a 15-0 setback against Woodside on October 21, 2016.

Phoebus is back in action next Thursday against Bethel at Darling Stadium.

Elsewhere on the Peninsula, Hampton bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 49-13 victory over Denbigh.