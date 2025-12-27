Former teammates become coaching duo at Virginia Beach's Princess Anne High School

VIRGINIA BEACH — Two longtime friends who once played basketball together are now working to elevate the Princess Anne High School boys basketball program to new heights.

Greg Montgomery, a Princess Anne alumnus, has returned to his alma mater as the new head boys basketball coach. Pat Rice leads the junior varsity team. Both are building on the foundation established by former coach Cory Coffer, who left to coach at Norfolk State University.

"We're working to change the culture," Montgomery said.

For Montgomery, coaching at Princess Anne feels like coming home.

"I wouldn't coach at another school," Montgomery said.

The program has maintained competitive success in recent years, consistently ranking among the top teams in the Virginia Beach area.

"He put us in a good spot where we were competing every year, we were top 2 or 3 in the Beach every year, and we kind of wanted to just build on that," Montgomery said.

Montgomery relies on Rice to develop younger players at the JV level, preparing them for varsity competition.

"The thing I always share with my guys is that JV basketball is never the goal," Rice said.

Both coaches understand the transition from player to coach brings unique challenges.

"To be honest it sucks because sometimes you just want to hop out there and be like I'll get the stop, I'll grab the rebound," Montgomery said.

However, both agree that developing young men extends far beyond basketball skills.

"I always tell kids all the time for whatever reason if I can't make you become a better basketball player, you're not going to be able to tell anyone I didn't help you become a better person," Rice said.

The program features standout players including Eziah Goodson, who earned second team all-state honors last year while averaging 17 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Montgomery also highlighted Namarcus Byrd as a player to watch.

Coaching at a school known for its historic girls basketball program provides additional motivation.

"It's a little motivation, it's a little juice because we know what they're going to do so the goal is like lets make it to the regional championship so we can play in the regional championship with the girls," Montgomery said.

The friendship between Montgomery and Rice adds a special element to their coaching partnership.

"This my guy, this my guy!" Montgomery said.

"To be the guys running around playing, to be the guys coaching. It's amazing," Rice said.

Both coaches believe they can achieve special things with their current team, whether the ball is in their hands or not.