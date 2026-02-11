ODU product Verlander returns to Tigers on one-year deal

DETROIT, MI (WTKR)- Justin Verlander is going home... kind of.

The Old Dominion product has signed a one year contract to return to the Tigers for the 2026 season, his 21st in the big leagues. ESPN reports the deal is worth $13 million.

Verlander spent his first 13 Major League seasons with Detroit, winning 2006 American League Rookie of the Year, a Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player honor in 2011 and helping the Tigers to two World Series appearances.

He pitched for the Astros from 2017-2022, winning two more Cy Youngs and two World Series titles and would return to Houston in 2023 after a short stint with the Mets.

The former Monarchs, who will turn 43 next Friday, spent last season with the Giants and saw plenty of highs and lows. Verlander finished the campaign 4-11 with a 3.85 ERA, after starting the season 0-8, though only gave up nine runs over his first 41.1 innings (1.96 ERA).

Verlander leads active pitchers in wins (266), innings pitched (3,567.2) and strikeouts (3,553). His win total is tied for 34th on the all-time list, while his strikeouts rank him eighth all-time.

Tigers' pitchers and catchers are scheduled to have their first workout on Wednesday. Verlander joins a rotation that includes two-time defending Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize.

The Goochland native put together a storied career at Old Dominion. He was 2002 CAA Rookie of the Year and pulled in All-CAA honors in 2003 and 2004. He wrapped up his career in silver and blue as the all-time leader in strikeouts at ODU, the CAA and the commonwealth's Division I history with 427, averaging 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings during his three collegiate seasons.