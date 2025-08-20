Watch live: Virginia Beach officials brace for impacts of Hurricane Erin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders are holding a press conference Wednesday to discuss their preparations ahead of Hurricane Erin's expected brush past the east coast.

Despite forecasts expecting the storm's center to remain over water, concerns regarding high winds and coastal flooding remain.

Erin is a large hurricane and growing. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 265 miles.

The city is opening four Town Center garages for those who want to move their vehicles to higher ground.

Spots in the following garages — aside from spaces marked as reserved — will be open from Wednesday afternoon through Friday:



Maroon garage (Apex Entertainment VB)

Red garage (Westin Hotel)

Green garage (Armada Hoffler Tower)

Orange garage (Clark Nexsen Tower)

The Emergency Management Services District reminds neighbors in Virginia Beach to stay up-to-date on any potential evacuations by clicking here or texting VBALERT to 67283.