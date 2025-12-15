Five men sentenced to 210 years total for Virginia Beach gang-related killing

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Five men have been convicted and sentenced for their roles in a gang-related shooting that killed 18-year-old Damion Julio Rodriguez-Kirkland in June 2021.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney says the five men were members of criminal street gang “Spazz”. The men were sentenced for shooting into a vehicle in the Lake Edward neighborhood, killing Rodriguez-Kirkland, who police say had no gang affiliation.

Hassan Abdul Johnson, 22, formerly of Norfolk was sentenced to 73 years in prison for second-degree murder, gang participation, two counts of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, and multiple firearm charges.

Nasir Nesshon Thomas, 20, formerly of Norfolk, received 68 years after being convicted of second-degree murder, gang participation, nine counts of maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle, and firearm offenses.

Zion Maleek Urquhart, 22, formerly of Norfolk, plead guilty to second-degree murder and gang participation and was sentenced to 22 years to serve.

Omari Andre Green, 23, formerly of Virginia Beach, was convicted of second-degree murder and gang participation and sentenced to 35 years to serve.

Malachi Isaiah Handy, 23, formerly of Norfolk, plead guilty to shooting at an occupied vehicle and gang participation and was sentenced to 12 years to serve.

All five men have prior felony convictions.

Prosecutors say on June 14, 2021, the group was breaking into vehicles in the Lake Edward area while riding in two stolen cars — a blue Honda and a grey sedan.

Upon spotting a vehicle with the victim and three others inside, Green told the group, “There’s the opps,” a term for rival gang members. Investigators later determined the occupants were strangers to the shooters and had no gang ties.

The gang members opened fire, unleashing nearly 50 rounds. Three of the victim’s passengers fled on foot, while Rodriguez-Kirkland was struck and later died from his wounds.

Investigators used cell phone records, DNA evidence, and doorbell camera footage to link the five to the killing.