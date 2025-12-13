Virginia Beach Fire Department warns residents about holiday candle safety

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As temperatures drop and holiday gatherings begin, Virginia Beach Fire Department officials are urging residents to practice candle safety to prevent house fires during the festive season.

Holiday candles create perfect ambiance for families throughout Virginia Beach neighborhoods, but local fire officials say residents need to understand the hidden dangers. Battalion Chief Michael Smith with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responds to preventable emergencies that could devastate any home in the community.

"Our biggest thing to worry about just don't leave them unattended. We found out 30% of the fires that are caused by candles across the US are caused by some falling asleep and being unattended in a bedroom," Smith said.

When flames spread through local homes, Smith emphasizes that families in the community have only moments to escape safely. The battalion chief stresses evacuation priorities that could save Virginia Beach residents and their loved ones.

"Ultimately, we care about you keeping yourself safe and keeping your family member loved ones safe and next to the house and call 911 and don't return for anything inside once you do leave the house," Smith said.

These tragic incidents impact neighborhoods across Hampton Roads regularly. Smith shares statistics that show how widespread this threat is to households everywhere.

"It is extremely important across the US. There's 5,900 home fires that are reported by candles that led to 63 deaths on average every year and 532 injuries," Smith said.

That's why local firefighters want residents in the community to consider safer alternatives when decorating their homes this holiday season, especially with children present.

"And a great alternative to this is just using battery or flameless candles," Smith said.

Fire officials remind residents that the easiest safety measure is simply blowing out candles when leaving a room or going to sleep.