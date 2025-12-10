Spanberger outlines economic vision for Virginia at Hampton Roads Chamber meeting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger spoke at the Hampton Roads Chamber's annual meeting, outlining her plans to guide Virginia's economy through what she calls growing national uncertainty while keeping the region and families front and center.

"Every Governor since Governor Wilder has come to the Hampton Roads annual meeting," Spanberger said.

At the meeting, she laid out her plans to guide Virginia's economy through challenging times ahead.

"I will be laser focused on attracting new business investment to our Commonwealth, expanding trade opportunities for Virginia businesses and building an economy, where every Virginia can earn a good living, support their family, and have confidence in their secure retirement," Spanberger said.

But Spanberger says those goals are harder because of the federal government's actions and the impact it's having on Virginians.

"I am hearing from our farmers. Our producers are small business owners who are feeling the pain of tariff," Spanberger said.

"Hearing from families who are deeply concerned about cuts to healthcare," Spanberger said.

Looking ahead, the governor-elect says collaboration with the federal government will be key — especially in Hampton Roads neighborhoods, where military families and defense contractors call home.

"My administration will be a willing and ready partner to support advanced manufacturing in military installations across the region, which both underpin our national security and strengthen our economic resilience," Spanberger said.

She says her focus will be stability, growth, and building long-term economic security for families and local businesses.

"We need a governor, and I will be the governor who will do everything in my power to respond to this uncertainty by maintaining a stable and predictable business environment here in our Commonwealth," Spanberger said.

Governor-elect Spanberger will drop the "elect" title on January 17 when she's sworn in.