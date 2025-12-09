Virginia Beach considers $50 in free Oceanfront parking for residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach residents could soon receive $50 worth of free parking at the Oceanfront under a proposal reviewed by city leaders Tuesday night.

The idea was first presented to the City Council back in November. For many residents, the cost of parking has long been a source of frustration.

“Oh man, I’ve paid a million dollars in parking fees,” said Daniel Parrish, who lives in Virginia Beach.

Some residents say meters and garage fees add up quickly, sometimes discouraging families from visiting the Oceanfront at all.

“If you live here, you don’t want to pay the parking they have out here to come play with your kids for a couple of hours and then go back for lunch — and then maybe come back again after lunch,” said resident Timothy Corder.

Under the new proposal, city residents could receive a $50 digital parking voucher as soon as April 1. The credit would be accessible through a mobile app.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea,” Corder said. “We have friends who live several blocks in from the beach, and if they’re carrying toys and kids, it’d be nice for them to park up close.”

The ordinance also includes a series of pricing changes intended to encourage longer stays and improve turnover in high-demand areas. Street, lot and garage parking would cost $1 for the first hour — down from the current $2. Two hours would cost $2, with rates increasing after that.

Residents say the adjustments could make a meaningful difference.

“I really do,” Parrish said. “I think it will bring more people down and keep them from stressing about paying $10 to park.”

The ordinance also recommends eliminating the $3-after-5 p.m. resident discount, removing the three-hour on-street parking limit, increasing monthly parking rates and raising seasonal lot permit fees.

If approved, the program could launch by April 1. The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.