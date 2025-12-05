Traffic shutdown on westbound I-264 in Virginia Beach after 5-vehicle crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia State Police and Virginia Beach Fire crews are on scene of a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 264 westbound near Independence Boulevard Friday afternoon.

According to state police, two of the vehicles involved are on fire. First responders remain at the scene, and motorists should expect significant delays in the area.

No additional details, including possible injuries or what caused the crash, were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.