Bomb threat made to VB's The Dome possibly ended Gunna concert early

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Gunna concert at the Dome in Virginia Beach ended abruptly Saturday night after police say they received a report of a possible bomb threat.

Concert attendee Tyler Lodge said he's seen the rapper on stage before, but he noticed something was off during his performance at the Dome.

“It’s just kind of annoying because I feel like every time there’s a concert out here, something goes wrong,” Lodge said, referencing last year’s issues surrounding the Something in the Water festival, as well as Saturday’s incident.

Lodge said Gunna left the stage unexpectedly in the middle of the show.

“He was about to sit down like he usually does at a certain part, and he decided to stand up and walk to the back without saying anything,” Lodge said. “I just thought maybe his throat was hurting and he needed a break or something.”

But the artist didn’t return. Venue lights came on and guests were asked to leave without any explanation, Lodge said.

“It wasn’t clear what was going on," Lodge said. "Nothing was said to us — it just happened all of a sudden.”

A spokesperson for Live Nation, one of the managing partners of the Dome, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, Virginia Beach police confirmed with News 3 that a call came in around 9:12 p.m. on Saturday for a bomb threat at the Dome. It was later determined the threat was not credible.

On Monday evening, the Dome posted on its social media pages to apologize for the shortened show, saying the situation was unrelated to Gunna. The venue announced all fans who attended will receive $100 in “concert cash” for each ticket purchased.

Lodge said while the money is helpful, he still hopes the artist will reschedule.

“I mean, it’s better than getting nothing … but I think what a lot of people — especially me — would rather for him to just come back and give us the full show,” he said.

The Dome's post regarding the concert cash says people who attended Gunna's show will get an email with more details later this week.