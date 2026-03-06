Woman, 19, charged in deadly shooting of man on Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested after a man was found shot dead on Thursday, Virginia Beach police said Friday.

Ember McSpadden was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to Virginia Beach police.

A report for a gunshot victim was made around 1:09 a.m. on Thursday. When police arrived to the 2600 Block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, 26-year-old Shane Brooks was found shot. Virginia Beach police say he died at the scene.

Based on initial gatherings, Virginia Beach police say Brooks was shot after a gun unintentionally fired. VBPD's Homicide Unit identified McSpadden as the suspect.

This incident remains under investigation, according to Virginia Beach police.