Driver runs red light, injures 2 in Virginia Beach pursuit crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is charged after a pursuit ended in a a three-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach early Sunday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

At approximately 12:29 a.m., a trooper spotted a Ram 1500 truck on Interstate 264 westbound that had previously eluded Virginia Beach Police officers. The Ram accelerated after passing the trooper.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle exited Interstate 264 at Independence Boulevard and continued to accelerate. At the intersection of Independence Boulevard and South Plaza Trail, the trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Ram sped away.

At the intersection of Independence Boulevard and Holland Road, the suspect vehicle ran a red light and struck both a red Mazda sedan and a Honda Accord.

We're told the suspect, Leon A. Pena, of New Mexico, was taken to an area hospital. Pena is facing charges of driving while intoxicated and eluding.

The driver of the Mazda, Naomi Kiesow, of Norfolk, Virginia, suffered serious injuries and was also taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Honda, Gavin Rodriguez, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Virginia State police say the incident remains under investigation.