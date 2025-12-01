Virginia Beach Police looking for teen last seen Nov. 8

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police are looking for Gianna Hansen, a 16-year-old missing for more than three weeks.

Police say she was last spotted in the Kings Grant area of Virginia Beach 3:30-4:00 p.m. on Nov. 8, 2025.

At the time, she was wearing a black hoodie with gold lettering, black leggings, and had a backpack with her.

She has brown/blonde hair and blue eyes, 5-foot-4, about 110 lbs.

Contact the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 with any information on her whereabouts.