Virginia Beach nursing facility still operating under state consent agreement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach nursing facility that was expected to close this fall after repeated violations and the loss of its Medicare and Medicaid funding is still operating, according to newly obtained state documents.

Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation Center was set to shut down after federal officials terminated its provider agreement in August, citing violations that included inadequate supervision — which allowed a patient to elope — along with failures related to wound care and documentation.

John Hood

An agreement signed in mid-October allows the facility to continue operating under strict conditions. The center is limited to 10 residents unless the health department authorizes more, and it must cooperate with ongoing inspections.

A spokesperson for the facility told News 3 that Princess Anne is continuing to operate with a small number of residents.

They went on to say they are working cooperatively with state and federal regulators toward resuming full operations in the future.

John Hood

The document was shared with News 3 after being requested by its sister station, WTVR in Richmond.

Under the agreement, the facility has 45 days to retrain staff, assess all resident needs, update internal policies, and submit those documents to the state. It must also correct previously cited deficiencies and train staff on anti-elopement procedures.

If the center fails to meet those requirements, VDH may end the agreement and revoke its nursing license.

Last month, News 3 reported on Nash Marrow, who filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against the facility. She alleges her mother developed pressure ulcers while staying there in 2023.

John Hood

“You go there to get rehabilitated so you can walk again; it never happened for her,” Marrow said.

The consent agreement also states that the center’s license expires Dec. 31.

Princess Anne Health and Rehabilitation must submit its renewal application by Dec. 1. Once submitted, state officials will inspect the facility to determine whether it complies.