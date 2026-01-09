Virginia Beach golfers take advantage of unusually warm January weather at national course

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Golfers are making the most of unusually warm January weather at Virginia Beach National Golf Course, with many planning to spend the next several days on the fairways before colder temperatures return.

With winter weather typically keeping golfers off the course this time of year, players like Walter Smith are seizing every opportunity to get outside and enjoy the 70-degree temperatures.

"During this season? I mean we're lucky to get three days of it being in the 70s usually when we're out here it's about 40 degrees 30 degrees," Smith said.

Smith is turning these warm January days into impromptu community gatherings on the greens. He and his golf buddies have already mapped out their game plan for the weekend.

"We're going to be out here for the next three days straight," Smith said.

That enthusiasm is contagious across the course as neighbors reconnect over their shared love of the game.

"The weather is beautiful, the weather brings everyone out here. I'm just blessed to be out here. 70 degrees today, so we're out here hitting them all day, we've been out here since the morning," Smith said.

Other golfers said they plan to take advantage of the next few days with cold temperatures coming next week. Once that happens, they don't know how often they will be able to get out on the course.