Green Run High among Virginia Beach schools with student-led ICE protests, walkouts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students at Green Run High School held a brief protest calling attention to Immigration and Customs Enforcement issues Friday morning, adding to a growing number of local protests held by students.

More than 100 students filled the football field for the faculty-supervised protest. WTKR News 3 Erin Holly was at Green Run to cover this demonstration.

Last Friday, an ICE protest was held at Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake. "Immigrants built America," "we are humans" and "el pueblo unido jamás será vencido" were among the slogans seen on signs at the protest.

The Green Run protest had wrapped up by 11 a.m. and was peaceful.