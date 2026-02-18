62-year-old man dead after Shore Drive car crash: VBPD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One man died of his injuries from a car crash on Shore Drive on Feb. 13, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

On Feb. 13, around 6 p.m., Virginia Beach emergency crews responded to a two-car crash in the 5500 block of Shore Drive. Officials say they found both drivers, and both were taken to the hospital.

Virginia Beach Two people hospitalized after crash on Shore Drive: VBPD Web Staff

The first driver had non-life-threatening injuries. The second driver, 62-year-old Ronald Lockamy Jr., died of his injuries in the hospital on Feb. 14.

Lockamy was driving east on Shore Drive when the first driver came into his lane, and Lockamy hit the left side of their car, according to the preliminary investigation.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VBPD at 757-385-4606 or call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.