Two people hospitalized after crash on Shore Drive: VBPD

News 3
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were hospitalized after a two-car crash on Shore Drive, according to Virginia Beach Police Department.

Emergency Communications and Citizen Services responded to the 5500 block of Shore Drive around 6 p.m. on the report of a two-vehicle car crash, according to police.

Upon arrival, officers found two injured drivers. Both were transported to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

This is a developing story, check back with News 3 for more.

