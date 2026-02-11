Virginia Beach set to activate speed cameras in school zones

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach announced that it will activate automated speed cameras in school zones beginning in February.

Camera monitoring will first be implemented in school zones at Red Mill Elementary School, Centerville Elementary School, Great Neck Middle School and John B. Dey Elementary School.

Drivers violating the speed limit will be mailed a ticket and fine after an initial 30-day warning period, said the City of Virginia Beach. Violations recorded within the first 30 days of a camera’s installation will receive warning notices only. The City of Virginia Beach said cameras enforce speed when schools are in session, including when children enter and leave the building, and will be indicated with flashing lights in school zones.

The City of Virginia Beach Police and Public Works departments in partnership with Altumint, a third party, installed the cameras as a part of the School Speed Zone Camera Enforcement Program.

“The goal of this program is to promote changes in driving behaviors and raise awareness on the impacts of speed-related crashes in school zones, work areas and residential communities,” said the City of Virginia Beach.

Camera monitoring to be installed later this year:



Seatack Elementary School/Birdneck Elementary School

Woodstock Elementary School

Salem Middle/High School

North Landing Elementary School/Technical and Career Education campus

Camera monitoring scheduled for the 2026-2027 school year:

