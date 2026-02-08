Connect Church reopens doors after winter storms, welcomes members back in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After two weeks of online-only services caused by winter storms, Connect Church in Virginia Beach reopened its doors Sunday, welcoming members back for in-person worship with an added dose of Super Bowl spirit.

The return coincided with “Jersey Sunday,” on Super Bowl Sunday, which encourages attendees to wear jerseys representing their favorite teams, football or otherwise.

“It’s Jersey Sunday, Super Bowl Sunday,” said Marion Jacobs, administrative director at Connect Church. “People are welcome to rep whatever jersey they want, any team they favor.”

For many congregants, the morning was less about football allegiance and more about reconnecting face-to-face after an unexpected break from in-person fellowship.

In-person services at the church were canceled for the previous two Sundays due to winter weather.

During that time, services moved fully online, with the pastor preaching from home, an experience Jacobs said felt reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was almost like going back to COVID because we did online services for two weeks,” Jacobs said.

While worship services shifted online, the church continued its community outreach. Connect Church is also food bank partner and typically distributes groceries every Sunday after service.

Because the building was closed, the food pantry adjusted its schedule, distributing food earlier in the week to ensure community members still had access.

“We distributed food on Friday in anticipation of us not being here on Sunday,” Jacobs said.

The church’s food ministry serves individuals and families in need, whether short-term or ongoing, and provides groceries across all five food groups. Distribution typically begins at 11:45 a.m. on Sundays.

Although Connect Church streams services online every week and has a media team prepared to handle broadcasts, Jacobs said being physically together makes a noticeable difference.

“Everyone is super excited to be back in the building and to fellowship with one another,” she said. “It’s a big difference not being in contact with the people you go to church with.”

Jacobs added that several members called the church during the week to ask whether services would resume in person, especially after the church also experienced a temporary heating issue.

“The connection is important,” she said. “We’re glad to be able to be here and to be the hands and feet of Jesus and be in fellowship with one another.”

As the church resumes normal operations, Jacobs said leaders are thankful to safely welcome members back and continue supporting the broader Virginia Beach community.

She also encouraged residents who are not currently affiliated with a church to consider visiting.

“If you’re not fellowshipping anywhere, we’d love to have you,” Jacobs said. “We’re a very diverse church, and we just want people to feel welcome.”