Polar plungers prepare for below freezing temperatures and extreme winds in Virginia Beach on Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 600 students across Hampton Roads plunged into the ocean Friday to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Virginia, but Saturday's main event will bring much more extreme weather conditions.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson warns that temperatures will drop to around 25 degrees at plunge time Saturday, with wind gusts reaching nearly 50 mph at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. The wind chill will make it feel like 8 to 10 degrees.

"Anytime when you're outside in really cold weather, you've got to be extra careful," Henderson said. "Hypothermia, obviously a big concern, and at 25 degrees, it only takes 30 minutes or so for hypothermia to set in."

Cole Terrill, a student at Great Oaks Learning in Smithfield, was among Friday's participants in the Cool School Challenge. Despite the frigid water, he has bigger goals in mind.

"I want to be in the Special Olympics, swimming," Terrill said. "I've always practiced in my backyard pool doing it. Going back and forth, swimming in laps."

Terrill was one of the top five students who fundraised the most for Special Olympics. The Cool School Challenge broke a record this year, raising $105,000.

David Thomason, president and CEO of Special Olympics Virginia, said safety remains the top priority as conditions worsen for Saturday's main plunge.

"We're in close communication with Virginia Beach EMS and our divers, and everyone to make sure that all participants are safe," Thomason said. "Safety is at the top of our list."

Henderson explained that the strong winds will create dangerous wave conditions, likely prompting organizers to restrict how deep plungers can go into the Atlantic Ocean.

"The wind is going to be a factor, right? You get a wind this strong, it's really going to churn up some wave action," Henderson said. "So I expect the wave action to be very high. Obviously not a good time to be in the water."

Due to the harsh conditions, organizers tell News 3 they are already making some adjustments to keep participants safer.

"As we've been coordinating with our dive team, we know that they're gonna be closer to the shore to make sure that people are safe, that they can have a shorter plunge," Thomason said.

For those participating in the Polar Plunge, or spending any time outdoors Saturday, Henderson recommends layering clothing to trap heat close to the body. He says the key after plunging is getting warm as quickly as possible by removing wet clothing and replacing it with dry layers.

"I think the plunge itself isn't that difficult, but it's the logistics," Henderson said. "How do you get back out and get back warm again and get yourself back to normal as quickly as possible."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.