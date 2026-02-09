Local officials warn of dangerous thin ice on Hampton Roads waterways

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Despite sustained freezing temperatures across Hampton Roads, officials are urging residents to stay off frozen ponds and waterways after recent incidents involving a dog rescue and a child falling through ice.

The freezing temperatures have created a layer of ice on local ponds and waterways throughout Hampton Roads, but that frozen surface is creating a false sense of security, according to Virginia Beach Public Works Director L.J. Hansen.

"The amount of ice you're seeing is not enough to sustain a person," Hansen said. "In fact there was a dog I think that fell through in our neighboring localities not long ago."

Hansen referenced an incident in Chesapeake, where resident Hugh Pinneo had to rescue a dog that broke through what appeared to be solid ice. The rescue serves as a stark reminder that appearances can be deceiving when it comes to ice thickness.

WTKR Meteorologist Tony Nargi explains why even thin ice near the edges can give people false confidence about venturing further out onto frozen water.

"The thicker ice will be at the edge of the pond, and the ice will get thinner as you go toward that fountain," Nargi said. "So, because of that as you walk out you could fall in even though right at the edge you were able to walk safely."

Emergency officials say if you see someone fall through ice, call 911 immediately and do not attempt a rescue yourself. If you fall through, try to remain calm, spread your arms to distribute weight, and work your way back toward where you entered.

Officials stress that what may appear to be solid ice can be deceiving and extremely dangerous. They're asking parents to keep children away from any icy areas and pet owners to keep their animals on leashes near waterways.

The message from local authorities is clear - no ice in the Hampton Roads area should be considered safe for walking or recreation.