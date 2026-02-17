Boutique hotel, 'The Sitio,' at VB's Atlantic Park to open in March

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new hotel will be opening in Virginia Beach’s Atlantic Park development, according to a press release sent to News 3.

The Sitio will open mid-March at Atlantic Park, joining the 10.2-acre mixed-use development anchored by North America’s first Wavegarden Cove surf lagoon. Atlantic Park says the 20-room boutique hotel aims to blend surf culture, contemporary design, art and music within their hospitality experience.

“As its Spanish name suggests, The Sitio wants to be ‘the place’ where guests can create meaningful memories – a space to rest, reenergize and connect with their surroundings,” says Brittany Baer Albert, developer of Atlantic Park.

Drawing inspiration from the city’s ViBe Creative District, several furnishings and details at the hotel were crafted by artists near and far, featuring pieces by world-renowned French artist JR, a friend of Pharrell Williams, to colorful works by Virginia Beach–born artist Schuyler Beecroft. Additionally, Atlantic Park district often collaborates with local, regional and national artists on the murals throughout the development.

The park is backed by a partnership between the city and other private groups, including Venture Reality Group and Pharrell Williams.

The Sitio is currently accepting reservations for stays beginning March.